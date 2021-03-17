Dr. John Wo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 University Blvd Ste 1710, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wo?
The BEST!
About Dr. John Wo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972596906
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wo has seen patients for Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.