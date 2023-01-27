Overview

Dr. John Wofford, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.



Dr. Wofford works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.