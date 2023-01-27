See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. John Wofford, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (226)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Wofford, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Wofford works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-3376
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano
    5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 226 ratings
    Patient Ratings (226)
    5 Star
    (217)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I have been a patient for several years. Dr. Wofford was recommend by my former doctor's office staff when Dr. Michaelson retired. Dr. Wofford is a caring physician. He has been available whenever I've needed to see him between regularly scheduled visits. My family are patients.
    Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Wofford, MD
    About Dr. John Wofford, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245596451
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ProPath|ProPath, Dallas, TX
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital|Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wofford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wofford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wofford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wofford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wofford has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wofford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    226 patients have reviewed Dr. Wofford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wofford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wofford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wofford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

