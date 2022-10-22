Overview

Dr. John Wojcik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Br|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wojcik works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.