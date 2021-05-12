Dr. Wolford Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wolford Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wolford Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 401 E Cheves St Ste 202, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7166
-
2
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 662-7828Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wolford is an outstanding, extremely knowledgeable physician in everything gastro. I had several things happening at once, very ill; Dr. Wolford created a thoughtful plan of medicine, surgery, time, nutrition and physical and occupational therapy that got me to healthy. I'm glad he has been my doctor for the last several years. You may find a gastroenterologist as good but not better. The office staff is friendly, helpful and you do not have to wait more than an average of 20-30 minutes to be seen.
About Dr. John Wolford Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740257641
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wolford Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolford Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolford Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolford Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolford Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolford Jr.
