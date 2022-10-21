Dr. John Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. John Wood, MD
Dr. John Wood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Chapel Hill Ophthalmology Clinic P.A.110 Conner Dr Ste 2, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wood recognized cancerous lesions at a very early stage and referred me to a specialist for the surgery. The specialist said it was remarkable that he caught these cancerous lesions at such an early stage and that I was very lucky. He is very focused and thorough with each exam and has always provided excellent advice.
About Dr. John Wood, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700834512
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Hlth Sys, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Roanoke Meml Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.