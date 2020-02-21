Dr. John Woodcock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Woodcock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Woodcock, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University.

Locations
Heritage Sierra Medical Group38636 Medical Center Dr Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-0100
Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Palmdale39115 Trade Center Dr # 130, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woodcock is kind, patient, and extremely knowledgeable. He is genuine and it is clear that he is passionate about what he does. He truly cares about his patients. The best doctor in town!
About Dr. John Woodcock, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063452316
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodcock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodcock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodcock.
