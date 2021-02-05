Overview

Dr. John Wornock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Wornock works at PrimeCare Medical Clinic in Searcy, AR with other offices in Conway, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.