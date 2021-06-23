See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. John Wrangle, MD

Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Wrangle, MD

Dr. John Wrangle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Wrangle works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wrangle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Wrangle was absolutely wonderful. He approaches his work with empathy, grace, and compassion. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more qualified doctor.
    Maren Rhodin — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. John Wrangle, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1760669899
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wrangle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrangle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wrangle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wrangle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wrangle works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wrangle’s profile.

    Dr. Wrangle has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrangle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrangle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrangle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wrangle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wrangle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

