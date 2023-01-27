See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Castle, PA
Dr. John Wrightson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Wrightson, MD

Dr. John Wrightson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Wrightson works at Joshuason Rehabilitation & Pain Management LTD in New Castle, PA with other offices in Beaver Falls, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wrightson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joshuason Ltd
    3212 Wilmington Rd Ste 20, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 598-2280
  2. 2
    Better Health Innovations
    2777 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 598-2280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. John Wrightson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861462798
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wrightson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrightson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wrightson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wrightson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wrightson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrightson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrightson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrightson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wrightson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wrightson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

