Dr. John Wrightson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Wrightson works at Joshuason Rehabilitation & Pain Management LTD in New Castle, PA with other offices in Beaver Falls, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.