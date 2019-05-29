Dr. John Wurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Wurst, MD
Dr. John Wurst, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Wurst works at
Dr. Wurst's Office Locations
Paml At Group Health Riverfront322 W North River Dr, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 324-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wurst was by far the most pleasant, thorough, and knowledgeable doctor I've ever seen. He took his time to answer all my questions and made sure I understood everything before I left. Can not recommend enough.
About Dr. John Wurst, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164513909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wurst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wurst works at
Dr. Wurst has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wurst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wurst.
