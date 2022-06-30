See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. John Wynn, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Wynn, MD

Dr. John Wynn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Wynn works at John D. Wynn, MD, DFAPA in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wynn's Office Locations

    Christine Ho Phd
    2910 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 624-0296
    John D. Wynn, MD, DFAPA
    1120 Cherry St Ste 240, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 624-0296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases
Cancer-Related Conditions
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Occupational Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 30, 2022
    The longer my treatment continues, the stronger I feel. The people around me tell me I've changed - as if the way I'm talking with myself has come into those relationships too. I was anxious about talk therapy at first, but it has made a huge difference. I feel better prepared for whatever lies ahead.
    BetterNow — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. John Wynn, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1780638031
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA-Neuropsyc Inst
    • Michael Reese
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Yale
    • Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wynn works at John D. Wynn, MD, DFAPA in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wynn’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.