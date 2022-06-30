Dr. John Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wynn, MD
Overview of Dr. John Wynn, MD
Dr. John Wynn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Wynn's Office Locations
Christine Ho Phd2910 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 624-0296
John D. Wynn, MD, DFAPA1120 Cherry St Ste 240, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 624-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
The longer my treatment continues, the stronger I feel. The people around me tell me I've changed - as if the way I'm talking with myself has come into those relationships too. I was anxious about talk therapy at first, but it has made a huge difference. I feel better prepared for whatever lies ahead.
About Dr. John Wynn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-Neuropsyc Inst
- Michael Reese
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Yale
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wynn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
