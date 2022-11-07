Overview of Dr. John Xenos, MD

Dr. John Xenos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Xenos works at Colorado Orthopaedics - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.