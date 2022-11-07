Dr. John Xenos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Xenos, MD
Overview of Dr. John Xenos, MD
Dr. John Xenos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Xenos' Office Locations
Colorado Orthopaedics10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 301, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0074
Colorado Orthopaedics - Colorado Springs325 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (303) 963-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I know multiple patients that used Dr. Xenos for their knee and hip surgeries and they don’t seem to have nearly as difficult a recovery as others I have seen in my practice!
About Dr. John Xenos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972557072
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xenos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xenos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xenos has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xenos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Xenos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xenos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.