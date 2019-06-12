Overview of Dr. John Xethalis, MD

Dr. John Xethalis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Xethalis works at Russell H. Silver M.d. PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.