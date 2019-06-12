Dr. John Xethalis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xethalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Xethalis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Xethalis, MD
Dr. John Xethalis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Xethalis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Xethalis' Office Locations
-
1
Russell H. Silver M.d. PC159 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xethalis?
Exceptional physician and person
About Dr. John Xethalis, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Greek
- 1851493811
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xethalis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xethalis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xethalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xethalis works at
Dr. Xethalis speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xethalis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xethalis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xethalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xethalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.