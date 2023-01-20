Dr. John Yalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Yalam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Yalam works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health9755 N 90th St Ste A205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2215Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Scottsdale Endoscopy Center9787 N 91st St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 657-0889
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yalam?
Dr. Yalam is professional, kind and friendly. I have total confidence in him and highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Yalam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568434819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalam works at
Dr. Yalam has seen patients for Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.