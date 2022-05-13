Dr. John Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yang, MD
Dr. John Yang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Robert D Sowell Dpm Bs1921 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 528-2149
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Super helpful, friendly and very affordable, the kind of family physician you don't see too often anymore.
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
