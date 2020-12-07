Overview of Dr. John Yang, MD

Dr. John Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at University Eye Specialists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.