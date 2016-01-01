Dr. John Yermian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yermian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yermian, MD
Overview of Dr. John Yermian, MD
Dr. John Yermian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE NORTHEAST / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Yermian's Office Locations
Plaza Medical Clinic7020 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 780-7900
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Yermian, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE NORTHEAST / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yermian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yermian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yermian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yermian.
