Dr. John Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Russellville Hospital.



Dr. Young works at North Alabama Bone/Joint Clinic in Florence, AL with other offices in Muscle Shoals, AL and Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.