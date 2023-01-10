Overview

Dr. John Youngblood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Youngblood works at UC Davis Health In Auburn in Auburn, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.