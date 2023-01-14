See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stoneham, MA
Dr. John Younghein IV, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Younghein IV, MD

Dr. John Younghein IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. 

Dr. Younghein IV works at Agility Orthopedics in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Melrose, MA, East Providence, RI and Malden, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Younghein IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Agility Orthopedics
    92 Montvale Ave Ste 1400, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 279-7040
  2. 2
    Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
    585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 279-7040
  3. 3
    Ocpn-uoi Inc.
    1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 330-1476
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Physical Therapy
    405 Pearl St, Malden, MA 02148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 279-7040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracic Spine Fracture
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Chronic Neck Pain
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 14, 2023
    I was having absolutey debilitating pain caused by an L5-S1 disc herniation. After consulting with Dr. Younghein (who gave me a very thorough examination) he said I checked off all the boxes for surgery. He certainly wasn't pushy and made me aware of other treatments. Ultimately I opted for the surgery (microdisectomy) and I have no regrets. It was a huge success and feel like I have my life back as I am now pain free! He also followed up with me a month later for a post op. He is truly a professional and a genuine and caring doctor. I will forever be grateful for the care he provided me.
    603NHEducator — Jan 14, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Younghein IV, MD
    About Dr. John Younghein IV, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1700204492
