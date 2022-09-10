Dr. John Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. John Yu, MD
Dr. John Yu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Ma Gen Hosp
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Cedars Sinai Medical Center127 S San Vicente 6 Fl Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions
John S. Yu127 S San Vicente Blvd 6 Floor Ctr, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-6693
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I would like to express our deep appreciation to a skillful surgeon and a kind person, Dr John Yu. I met him at Cedar’s after having unsuccessful surgery somewhere else. My condition was very bleak and serious. Dr Yu, Dr Rudnick and their team immediately assessed situation and suggested to perform another surgery. And this time it was a great result. He saved my life and my family, friends and I are very grateful for that. I wanted to share that with patients, who are looking for a brain surgeon with brilliant skills and compassion.
About Dr. John Yu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French and Korean
- 1043294010
Education & Certifications
- Ma Gen Hosp
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Meningiomas and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks French and Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.