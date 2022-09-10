Overview of Dr. John Yu, MD

Dr. John Yu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Ma Gen Hosp



Dr. Yu works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Meningiomas and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.