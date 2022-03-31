Dr. John Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Yuan, MD
Overview of Dr. John Yuan, MD
Dr. John Yuan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY.
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
Advanced Vascular Surgical Care1129 Northern Blvd Ste 307, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 498-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So fortunate to have found Dr. Yuan through my OBGYN. She and her family member all have been treated so I felt great trust in his care. My result has been great and I should not have waited this long to take care of my issue. He is very highly regarded in his specialty.
About Dr. John Yuan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Chinese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yuan speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
