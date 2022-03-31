See All Vascular Surgeons in Manhasset, NY
Dr. John Yuan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Yuan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Yuan, MD

Dr. John Yuan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. 

Dr. Yuan works at Advanced Vascular Surgical Care in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Yuan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vascular Surgical Care
    1129 Northern Blvd Ste 307, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 498-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yuan?

    Mar 31, 2022
    So fortunate to have found Dr. Yuan through my OBGYN. She and her family member all have been treated so I felt great trust in his care. My result has been great and I should not have waited this long to take care of my issue. He is very highly regarded in his specialty.
    G. Hoffman — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Yuan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Yuan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yuan to family and friends

    Dr. Yuan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yuan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Yuan, MD.

    About Dr. John Yuan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336163336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yuan works at Advanced Vascular Surgical Care in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yuan’s profile.

    Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Yuan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.