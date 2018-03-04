Dr. Zaborowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Zaborowski, MD
Overview of Dr. John Zaborowski, MD
Dr. John Zaborowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.
Dr. Zaborowski works at
Dr. Zaborowski's Office Locations
Physicians Care Center3015 N Milwaukee Ave # 17, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 278-6050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome ! Just awesome!
About Dr. John Zaborowski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1649386335
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaborowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaborowski works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaborowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaborowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaborowski, there are benefits to both methods.