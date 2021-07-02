Overview

Dr. John Zampella, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zampella works at NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.