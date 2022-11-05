Dr. John Zannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zannis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Zannis, MD
Dr. John Zannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Zannis works at
Dr. Zannis' Office Locations
-
1
The Zannis Center for Plastic Surgery PA2021 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-1197
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zannis?
My experience has been wonderful! Bambi has been amazing to work with and listens to myconcerns. The results have exceeded my expectations every time! Thank you Bambi!
About Dr. John Zannis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- 1801071832
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Med Ctr
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zannis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zannis works at
Dr. Zannis speaks Greek, Italian and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Zannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zannis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.