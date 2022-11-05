See All Plastic Surgeons in New Bern, NC
Dr. John Zannis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (65)
Map Pin Small New Bern, NC
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Zannis, MD

Dr. John Zannis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Dr. Zannis works at Zannis Center For Plastic Srgry in New Bern, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zannis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Zannis Center for Plastic Surgery PA
    2021 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-1197

Hospital Affiliations
  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 05, 2022
    My experience has been wonderful! Bambi has been amazing to work with and listens to myconcerns. The results have exceeded my expectations every time! Thank you Bambi!
    Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Zannis, MD
    About Dr. John Zannis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801071832
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wake Forest Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Zannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zannis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zannis works at Zannis Center For Plastic Srgry in New Bern, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zannis’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Zannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

