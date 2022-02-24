See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. John Zappia, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Zappia, MD

Dr. John Zappia, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Mich Ear Inst/Providence Hosp

Dr. Zappia works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zappia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC
    30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
  2. 2
    Michigan Ear Institute
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 444, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 24, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Zappia since 2009. He is great, you walk away knowing what is going on, he goes the extra mile always.
    Dora Arney — Feb 24, 2022
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zappia to family and friends

    Dr. Zappia's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Zappia

    About Dr. John Zappia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497746671
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mich Ear Inst/Providence Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NIH
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Zappia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zappia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zappia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zappia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zappia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zappia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zappia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zappia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zappia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zappia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

