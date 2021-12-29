Dr. John Zaso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zaso, DO
Dr. John Zaso, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
John R Zaso DO611 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 794-7969
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have known Dr. Zaso for 21 years, since my oldest was born. Dr. Zaso is an extremely competent and caring physician. He has an approachable manner with adults, teens and children. Throughout those 21 years, we’ve had our share of illnesses, sprains, and mom worries over things. Dr. Zaso was always available to treat them. I’ve called at 9 am and my children were always seen the same day. I’ve called after hours and he has always promptly called back. Most importantly, his diagnosis and treatment plans were always spot on. I wish I was able to find a doctor for me that was as smart and accessible as Dr. Zaso.
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013010107
- University Hospital Of Stony Brook
- University Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Suny At Stonybrook
- Emergency Medical Services
Dr. Zaso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaso works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.