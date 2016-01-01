Dr. John Zawacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zawacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zawacki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Zawacki, MD
Dr. John Zawacki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Zawacki works at
Dr. Zawacki's Office Locations
Umass Memorial Med Ctr Gastro55 Lake Ave N Ste S6105, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-2846
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Zawacki, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1215910427
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
- New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
- New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
