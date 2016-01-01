See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Worcester, MA
Dr. John Zawacki, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Zawacki, MD

Dr. John Zawacki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Zawacki works at Umass Memorial Med Ctr Gastro in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zawacki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Umass Memorial Med Ctr Gastro
    55 Lake Ave N Ste S6105, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-2846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Zawacki, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215910427
    Education & Certifications

    • New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
    Residency
    • New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
    Internship
    • New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Zawacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zawacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zawacki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zawacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zawacki works at Umass Memorial Med Ctr Gastro in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Zawacki’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawacki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

