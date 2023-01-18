Dr. John Zawidniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zawidniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zawidniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Zawidniak, MD
Dr. John Zawidniak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine|Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Zawidniak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zawidniak's Office Locations
-
1
HHCMG Rheumatology183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 524-2610Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd # 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 524-2610
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zawidniak?
Dr. Zawidniak is approachable and clearly very knowledgeable in his field. Takes time to follow up by asking questions and explains the why or why nots to different treatments. Pretty responsive through the online messaging portal when I've had issues. The staff I've interacted with have all been polite and professional.
About Dr. John Zawidniak, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1932544749
Education & Certifications
- Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine|Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zawidniak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zawidniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zawidniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zawidniak works at
Dr. Zawidniak has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zawidniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zawidniak speaks Polish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawidniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawidniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawidniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawidniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.