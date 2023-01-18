Overview of Dr. John Zawidniak, MD

Dr. John Zawidniak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine|Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Zawidniak works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.