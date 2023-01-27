Overview of Dr. John Zebrack, MD

Dr. John Zebrack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Zebrack works at Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd. in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV and Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.