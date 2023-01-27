Dr. John Zebrack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zebrack, MD
Overview of Dr. John Zebrack, MD
Dr. John Zebrack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Zebrack's Office Locations
Dr Raymond Swarts MD Ltd.555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 788-5242Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 786-3040
Renown So Meadows Medical Center Clinical Lab10101 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-7384
Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 786-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zebrack was very thorough in his diagnosis and followed up every step of the way. Recommended.
About Dr. John Zebrack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zebrack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zebrack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zebrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zebrack has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zebrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zebrack speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebrack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebrack.
