Dr. John Zelko, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Zelko, MD

Dr. John Zelko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Zelko works at Dr. Mark Whiteford in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zelko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Mark Whiteford
    4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 281-0561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2020
    My visits were years ago when I lived in Aloha, Dr. Zelko was and still is a great surgeon in my personal opinion, should he read this I was the one who took a 23 pound zucchini to him, he loves Cajun hot food and set off his fire alarm cooking it at home, he is a great surgeon.
    Richard Saunders — Apr 06, 2020
    About Dr. John Zelko, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124098033
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Hawaii
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Zelko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zelko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zelko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

