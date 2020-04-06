Dr. John Zelko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zelko, MD
Overview of Dr. John Zelko, MD
Dr. John Zelko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Zelko's Office Locations
Dr. Mark Whiteford4805 NE Glisan St Ste 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My visits were years ago when I lived in Aloha, Dr. Zelko was and still is a great surgeon in my personal opinion, should he read this I was the one who took a 23 pound zucchini to him, he loves Cajun hot food and set off his fire alarm cooking it at home, he is a great surgeon.
About Dr. John Zelko, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124098033
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Hawaii
- General Surgery
