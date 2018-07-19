Dr. John Zervos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zervos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zervos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Shoreline Podiatry LLC24 Salt Pond Rd Ste E1, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-8912
South County Podiatry Associates Inc.70 Kenyon Ave Unit 212, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-8912
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
SPENT A LOT OF TIME WITH ME TRYING TO FIGURE OUT MY FOOT PAIN. DID NOT MIND HOW MANY TIMES I CALLED. HIS SECRETARY,KIM, WAS FRIENDLY AND POLITE.
About Dr. John Zervos, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zervos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zervos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zervos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zervos has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zervos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zervos speaks Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zervos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zervos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zervos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zervos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.