Dr. Zeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Zeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. John Zeyer, MD
Dr. John Zeyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Zeyer's Office Locations
Healthpartners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Associates in Chiropractic P.A.2500 Como Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 641-6230
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. John Zeyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
