Dr. John Zias, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and Seminole Hospital District.
Dr. Zias works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Lubbock3514 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Roosevelt General Hospital
- Seminole Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
He was my mother's cardiologist for many years. When I needed a cardiologist I immediately chose Dr Zias.
About Dr. John Zias, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285698357
Education & Certifications
- St. Lukes Episcopal Hosp/Texas Heart Institute
- Staten Island Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

