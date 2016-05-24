Overview

Dr. John Zias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and Seminole Hospital District.



Dr. Zias works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.