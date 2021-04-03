Overview

Dr. John Ziegler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Ziegler works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.