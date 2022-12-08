Dr. John Ziewacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziewacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ziewacz, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ziewacz, MD
Dr. John Ziewacz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
Dr. Ziewacz's Office Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA110 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 792-2672
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA14135 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 831-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ziewacz was very informative. Explained my back condition clearly after which we agreed to try alternatives to relieve my pain.
About Dr. John Ziewacz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215050315
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziewacz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziewacz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziewacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziewacz has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziewacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziewacz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziewacz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziewacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziewacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.