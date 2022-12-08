See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. John Ziewacz, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Ziewacz, MD

Dr. John Ziewacz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Dr. Ziewacz works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC and Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziewacz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605
  2. 2
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    110 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 792-2672
  3. 3
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-1618
  4. 4
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    14135 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 831-4300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr Ziewacz was very informative. Explained my back condition clearly after which we agreed to try alternatives to relieve my pain.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. John Ziewacz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215050315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
