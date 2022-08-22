Dr. John Zinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zinkel, MD
Overview of Dr. John Zinkel, MD
Dr. John Zinkel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
Dr. Zinkel's Office Locations
John L. Zinkel MD PC21605 E 11 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 774-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My 85 year old husband suffered with back problems most of his life. His problem involved the L3, L4, and L5 vertebrae in the lower lumbar area. About 5 years ago he was referred to Dr. Zinkel in St. Clair Shores - we live in St. Clair, MI, but distance wasn't going to deter us. That referral ended his pain. Dr. Zinkel diagnosed the problem, performed surgery at Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital, where he removed the curved ends of bones L3, L4, and L5 which were squeezing the spinal cord. My husband was so relieved the pain was gone. Anyone suffering with chronic back pain may not need to go on suffering. Maybe Dr. Zinkel will be able to help you, too. You have nothing to lose and a pain free life to gain.
About Dr. John Zinkel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1033174636
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinkel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinkel works at
Dr. Zinkel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinkel.
