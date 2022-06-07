See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. John Zinsser, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (69)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Zinsser, MD

Dr. John Zinsser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital

Dr. Zinsser works at Zinsser Plastic Surgery in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zinsser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zinsser Plastic Surgery
    1501 Maple Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 474-9805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Wouldn't trust anyone other than Dr. Zinsser with my plastic surgery related needs/decisions. He is thorough and really cares about his patients. He spends the time to explain everything and makes you feel comfortable. Would recommend to anyone considering plastic surgery or injectables.
    HM — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. John Zinsser, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700813334
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    • Uab Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Soutwest Texas State University
    Undergraduate School

