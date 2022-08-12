Dr. John Zografakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zografakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zografakis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Zografakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery for NE Ohio95 Arch St Ste 240, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 761-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional and personable. Makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. John Zografakis, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1356390140
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Summa Health System
- Summa Hlth Sys
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zografakis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Incisional Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zografakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zografakis speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zografakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zografakis.
