Dr. John Zopfi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Zopfi works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.