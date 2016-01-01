Dr. John Zopfi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zopfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zopfi, DO
Overview
Dr. John Zopfi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Locations
NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Zopfi, DO
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275581886
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zopfi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zopfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zopfi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zopfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zopfi has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zopfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zopfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zopfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zopfi, there are benefits to both methods.