Dr. John Zvijac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zvijac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Zvijac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Zvijac, MD
Dr. John Zvijac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, N.Y.|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Zvijac works at
Dr. Zvijac's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zvijac?
I had bilateral hamstring tendon avulsion. Dr.Zvijac repaired both legs with surgery. I am very happy and thankful with the results.
About Dr. John Zvijac, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316913163
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL|American Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, Ala.
- University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, N.Y.|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zvijac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zvijac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zvijac using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zvijac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zvijac works at
Dr. Zvijac has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zvijac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Zvijac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zvijac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zvijac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zvijac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.