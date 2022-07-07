Overview of Dr. John Zvijac, MD

Dr. John Zvijac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, N.Y.|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Zvijac works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.