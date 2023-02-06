Dr. Johnathan Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnathan Bernard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johnathan Bernard, MD
Dr. Johnathan Bernard, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Yale University - School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Bernard's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 988-7986Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia24600 Millstream Dr Ste 380, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Directions (571) 470-8057
OrthoVirginia8320 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 977-5036
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bernard takes the time to explain your condition and listen to what is going on with you. Excellent doctor in all ways.
About Dr. Johnathan Bernard, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ao Short-Fellowship, Geneva, Switzerland|Ao Short-Fellowship, Geneva, Switzerland|Hospital for Special Surgery|Hospital for Special Surgery
- John Hopkins Hospital Department of Orthopaedic Surgery|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University
- John Hopkins School Of Medicine
- Yale University - School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.