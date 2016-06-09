See All Cardiologists in Bristol, TN
Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.

Dr. Burress works at Wellmont CVA Heart Institute in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN, Abingdon, VA, Wytheville, VA and Lebanon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellmont Medical Associates Inc
    271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 274-8600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-5000
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 458W, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-4800
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 739-0067
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    360 VIRGINIA AVE, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-5000
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    619 W Main St, Lebanon, VA 24266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 415-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital
  • Smyth County Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Angina
Nuclear Stress Testing
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Ebstein's Anomaly
First Degree Heart Block
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Second Degree Heart Block
Tetralogy of Fallot
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2016
    Dr Burress was kind, answered my questions in an easy-to-understand way, seemed conservative in his treatment plan, was very knowledgeable & had a reassuring manner. i would certainly recommend him to everyone. The office staff was friendly & helpful; sadly, something you don't see in many offices nowadays.
    Dorothy R in Lebanon, VA — Jun 09, 2016
    About Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • 1760415582
    Education & Certifications

    • East Tennessee State University
    • West Virginia University Hospital
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
