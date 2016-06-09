Overview

Dr. Johnathan Burress, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Burress works at Wellmont CVA Heart Institute in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN, Abingdon, VA, Wytheville, VA and Lebanon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.