Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD is a Dermatologist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4450 Calibre Cross Xing Ste 1208, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions
Acworth Dermatology & Skin Cancer4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1208, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 505-8030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chappell is one of the tops in his field. He is very professional and knowledgeable and makes patients feel as ease immediately.
About Dr. Johnathan Chappell, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831385897
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
