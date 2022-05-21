Overview of Dr. Johnathan Engh, MD

Dr. Johnathan Engh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Engh works at MUSC Health in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.