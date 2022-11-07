Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, WA.
Dr. Ha works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Lakewood11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ha?
Dr Ha and staff were fantastic Bobbi greeted me with professionalism and warmth. Dr Kerrigan was through and kind. Nurse Sirenna, Ryan and Kate were comforting and caring. I felt safe. And, Dr. Ha is just sensational
About Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1013302520
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.