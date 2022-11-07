See All Gastroenterologists in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Dr. Ha works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Lakewood
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 07, 2022
Dr Ha and staff were fantastic Bobbi greeted me with professionalism and warmth. Dr Kerrigan was through and kind. Nurse Sirenna, Ryan and Kate were comforting and caring. I felt safe. And, Dr. Ha is just sensational
— Nov 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD
About Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1013302520
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

