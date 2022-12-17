Dr. Johnathan Parks, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnathan Parks, DMD
Overview
Dr. Johnathan Parks, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palmetto, FL.
Dr. Parks works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Gateway Commons9430 Buffalo Rd, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 241-4303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Eating a sandwich when one of my bottom teeth broke off. I did not want to spend the holidays with a missing front tooth. My other half had received an advertisement from Dr Parks and called to see if they could see me. This was a Friday afternoon and I was sure no one could help me with my problem. Boy was I wrong. I was told to come over and they would see me. Dr. Parks was friendly and explained my dental condition clearly. He said he would help fix the problem that day so I would have temporary crowns during the holidays. He did treat me and spent an enormous time to repair my teeth. He stayed past the closing time to complete the work. What a great dentist. I highly recommend him and his friendly efficient staff if you need a dentist call his office.
About Dr. Johnathan Parks, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1033735923
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.