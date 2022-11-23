Overview of Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD

Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Perry works at Tri-City Orthopedic Clinic in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.