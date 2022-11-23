Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD
Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Lourdes Medical Center.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
Tri-City Orthopedic Clinic6703 W Rio Grande Ave Ste B, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 460-5588
-
2
Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 460-5588Monday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Very clear communication about my issue. Made sure I understood all options for treatment. Very kind and helpful. Would definitely recommend. Excellent experience.
About Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467433706
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- University of California Davis, Davis CA - B.A. in Economics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perry speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.