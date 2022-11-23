See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (99)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD

Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Lourdes Medical Center.

Dr. Perry works at Tri-City Orthopedic Clinic in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-City Orthopedic Clinic
    6703 W Rio Grande Ave Ste B, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
  2. 2
    Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic
    821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center
  • Lourdes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Johnathan Perry, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1467433706
    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • University of California Davis, Davis CA - B.A. in Economics
