Overview of Dr. Johnathan Taitano, DO

Dr. Johnathan Taitano, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.



Dr. Taitano works at Sound Physicians in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.