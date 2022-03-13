See All Gastroenterologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Johnathon Markus, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Johnathon Markus, MD

Dr. Johnathon Markus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Markus works at Hfmg - Colon and Rectal Surgery - M in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Markus' Office Locations

    2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2022
    My husband had been sick for months. He was going through many tests. The waiting lists for an appointment were long throughout the area. With his doctor's help he was able to squeeze him in. He was very nice, very friendly. He called me into the office after he preformed the procedure. Doctor Markus explained the results very well and he really cared. He took many samples of the biopsy. He was sure it was cancer. He listened well to our questions and answered them well. The very next day he called us himself to give us the the bad news. He is professional, friendly and really nice Doctor. My next colonoscopy I will be going to him. I highly recommend him to anyone.
    Pam Harrison-Hardy — Mar 13, 2022
    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markus works at Hfmg - Colon and Rectal Surgery - M in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Markus’s profile.

    Dr. Markus has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Markus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

